Shreyas Iyer’s Direct Hit Runs Out Ben Stokes at Vizag During 2nd Test Between India-England | WATCH VIDEO

Vizag: Things were getting tricky for India with the runs needed under 200 and English captain Ben Stokes just settling in in Vizag on the fourth day of the second day. That is exactly when Shreyas Iyer came up with a moment of brilliance to run out Stokes with a direct hit.

After Ben Foakes hit the ball towards the on-side, there was a bit of hesitation between the batters as Stokes was also casual in his running between the wicket. Iyer, in the meanwhile, came charging towards the ball from mid-wicket with a one-handed pick up and throw takes out the stump with Stokes narrowly short. Stokes was run out for 11 off 29. Here is the run out from Iyer.

