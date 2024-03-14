Home

Shreyas Iyer’s Old Injury Flares up Again, KKR Captain Likely to Miss Initial Matches in IPL 2024 – REPORT

Iyer's old back injury has flared up again for which he had undergone a surgery last year. This is not good news for KKR and Iyer, who is one of the premier batters of the side.

Kolkata: In what would come as a massive setback for the Kolkata Knight Riders outfit, captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the initial phase of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. As per a report in the Times of India, Iyer’s old back injury has flared up again for which he had undergone a surgery last year. This is not good news for KKR and Iyer, who is one of the premier batters of the side. According to the report, the next few days are important as the management will keep a close watch on his progress. The Knight Riders play their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

