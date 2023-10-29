Home

Sports

Shreyas RETIRE: Fans Want Ishan Kishan in Playing XI After Iyer Fails vs England During ODI World Cup Match

Shreyas RETIRE: Fans Want Ishan Kishan in Playing XI After Iyer Fails vs England During ODI World Cup Match

Ind vs Eng: Fans want the side to get Ishan Kishan in the playing XI in place of Iyer.

Kishan For Iyer

Lucknow: India’s middle-order had not been tested up until now and against England on Sunday it was the ideal opportunity for someone like Shreyas Iyer to get among the runs and prove his worth in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad. Instead, he failed with the bat against in Lucknow. Iyer perished for four off 16 balls. He was looking to break free by going aerial, unfortunately, the ball did not come out of the middle of the bat and he was holed out in the deep. Now, fans want the side to get Ishan Kishan in the playing XI in place of Iyer. Here are the reactions.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.