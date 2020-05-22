Dream11 Team Prediction

SHSO vs BEL Belarus Premier League 2020 – Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Shaktyor Soligorsk vs Belshina Bobruisk Today's Match at Yunost Stadium May 22 Friday 10:30 PM IST:

The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Shaktyor Soligorsk vs Belshina Bobruisk will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Yunost Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Aleksandr Gutor, Nikola Antic(VC), Sergey Balanovich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Vladislav Yasukevich, Danila Nechaev, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Yuri Kendysh, Mikhail Bashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vitali Lisakovich(C)

Starting XI

Shaktyor Soligorsk Likely Playing XI: Aleksandr Gutor, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Sergey Balanovich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Igor Burko, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Vitali Lisakovich, Aleksandr Selyava, Igor Ivanovic, Darko Bodul

Belshina Bobruisk Likely Playing XI: Aleksey Kharitonovich, Vladislav Yasukevich, Maksim Grek, Samuel Odeyobo, Nikita Rochev, Evgeni Skoblikov, Mikhail Bashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Sergey Glebko, Leonid Kovel, Vladislav Solanovich

Squads:

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Maksim Belov, Pavel Chesnovskiy, Aleksandr Gutor, Igor Burko, Roman Begunov, Sergey Matvejchik, Nikola Antic, Aleksandr Sachivko, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Politevich, Sergey Balanovich, Victor Sotnikov, Aleksandr Bulychev, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Igor Ivanovic, Giorgi Diasamidze, Aleksandr Selyava, Julius Szoke, Yuri Kendysh, Vitali Lisakovich, Tin Vukmanic, Darko Bodul, Lasha Shindagoridze, Azdren Llullaku.

Belshina Bobruisk: Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, Mikhail Bashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish.

