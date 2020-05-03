Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Isloch Minsk Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s SHSO vs ISL: The Belarusian Premier League is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2016, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams automatically are relegated to the Belarusian First League, one team are qualification for promotion-relegation play-off match, the 3rd place team winner are promotion to Higher tier, and two teams automatically are promoted from the First League to replace them. Dinamo Brest are the current champions, after winning their first title. Also Read - BTE vs NEM Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For BATE Borisov vs Neman Grodno Today's Match at Borisov Arena 8:30 PM IST May 3

TOSS – The toss between Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Isloch Minsk will take place at 10:00 PM (IST). Also Read - VIT vs SLA Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Vitebsk vs Slavia Mozyr Today's Match at Vitebsky Central Sport Complex 6:30 PM IST May 3

Time: 10:30 PM IST Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Belshina Bobruisk vs Dynamo Brest Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For BEL vs DYB Today's Match at Spartak Stadium 4:30 PM IST May 3

Venue: Stroitel Stadion, Soligorsk

My Dream11 Team

Aleksandr Gutor, Sergey Politevich, Sergey Balanovich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Sergey Kontsevoj,Sergei Karpovich, Dmitri Komarovski(C), Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Igor Ivanovic, Oleg Patotski, Momo Yansane

SHSO vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Aleksandr Gutor, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Sergey Balanovich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Igor Burko, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Giorgi Diasamidze, Aleksandr Selyava, Igor Ivanovic, Darko Bodul

Isloch Minsk: Oleg Patotski, Sergei Karpovich, Pavel Rybak, Aleksandr Makas, Momo Yansane, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Dmitri Komarovski, Nikolai Yanush, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sergey Kontsevoj, Egor Khatkevich

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: A Gutor, N Antic

Vice-captain Options: M Yansane, A Yanushkevich

Squads

Isloch Minsk: Momo Yansane, Alexander Makas, Aleksandr Kholodinskiy, Dmitri Komarovsky, Nikolai Yanush, Oleg Patotski, Evgeni Krasnov, Aleksandr Bychenok, Roman Lisovskiy, Ivan Gomozov, Abdulrazak Yusuf, Sergei Karpovich, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sandro Zweiba, Igor Kuzmenok, Vladislav Glinskiy, Oleksandr Papush, Pavel Rybak, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Sergey Kontsevoy, Semen Lazarchik, Oluwaseun Gbolahan Adegbola, Egor Khatkevich, Vladislav Vasilyuchek, Vladislav Kraynov

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHSO Dream11 Team/ ISL Dream11 Team/ Shakhtyor Soligorsk Dream11 Team/ Isloch Minsk Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more