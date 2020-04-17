Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Slutsk Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's SHSO vs SLU: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

TOSS – The toss between Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Slutsk will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Stroitel Stadion, Soligorsk

My Dream11 Team

Aleksander Gutor, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Sergey Matvejchik, Aleksander Sachivko, Soslan Takulov, Sergei Balanovich, Egor Semenov, Dmitri Padstrelaw, Darko Bodul, Abdoul Gafar

SHSO vs SLU Probable Playing XIs

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: P Chesnovskiy (GK), N Antic, S Balanovich, I Burko, G Diasamidze, Y Kendysh, R Khadarkevich, D Podstrelov, S Politevich, L Shindagoridze, J Szoke

Slutsk: B Pankratov (GK), M Buraev, S Chebotaev, A Gafar, S Koanda, R Krivulkin, D Obrazov, D Salou, E Semenov, S Takulov, V Trubila

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: P Chesnovskiy, N Antic

Vice-captain Options: D Obrazov, S Takulov

Squads

Slutsk: Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets , Boris Pankratov

Shakhtyor Soligorsk: Aleksandr Gutor, Padel Chesnovskiy, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Matvejchik, Roman Vegunov, Igor Burok, Aleksandr Sachivko, Azdren LLullaku, Aleksandr Selyava, Serger Balanovich, Giorgi Diasamidze, Igor Ivanovic, Yuri Kendysh, Julius Szoke, Lasha Shindagoridze, Darko Bodul, Dmitri Podstrelov, Vitali Lishkovich, Tin Vukmanic

