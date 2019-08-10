Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten double-hundred in the second innings of the third unofficial Test against West Indies A match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Gill, who was out for a golden duck in the first innings, with his unbeaten 204 off 250 deliveries broke Gautam Gambhir’s record to become the youngest Indian to register a first-class double century.

Gambhir was 20 years and 124 days when he scored his maiden double hundred in first-class cricket for India Board President’s XI against Zimbabwe in 2002. Gill’s double hundred has come at the age of 19 years and 334 days. The Under-19 World Cup hero’s innings was graced by 19 fours and two sixes.

The 19-year-old Shubman Gill notched up 204* – becoming the youngest to score a first-class double 💯 for an Indian representative side.https://t.co/Lft6AmvImX — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2019



Starting the day three at 23/3, India A were restricted to 50/4. Gill, partnering skipper Hanuma Vihari scripted an unbeaten partnership of 305 runs to resurrect the Indian innings and set West Indies a stiff target of 373 runs.

The Indian pair scored runs at a rate of 80, with Gill taking a more urgent approach during his stay. The Indian captain played out a more thoughtful and patient knock for his unbeaten 118 on a day which had nothing for the home team except a lone dismissal of nightwatchman Shahbaz Nadeem.

India A declared at 365/4 and asked the Windies to bat for the remaining 15 overs of the day. Openers Jeremy Solozano and Montcin Hodge managed to survive the initial pressure of the Indian attack. Both the batsmen remained not-out to take their team to 37/0 at stumps. The hosts need another 336 runs to win the third unofficial Tets on the last day.

After failing to make it to the senior team, Gill’s knock for India A should knock the doors of the selectors. The youngster had made his international debut in an ODI series against New Zealand in early 2019.