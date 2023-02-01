Home

Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record to Become Highest Individual Scorer in T20Is During Ind-NZ Game in Ahmedabad

Ind vs NZ: By remaining unbeaten on 126* off 63 balls, Gill broke Virat Kohli's record for the highest individual score in T20Is by an Indian.

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill continued his good run in white-ball cricket as he brought up his maiden T20I century at Ahmedabad on Wednesday during the third and final T20I. By remaining unbeaten on 126* off 63 balls, Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for the highest individual score in T20Is by an Indian. Kohli scored 121* against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Gill’s breathtaking knock was laced with seven sixes and 12 fours. It was a destructive knock and the best part was he did not break a sweat and did not play a bad shot, it was pure cricketing shots and that was heartwarming to see. The Gill show helped India post a mammoth 234 for four in 20 overs.

Highest individual scores for India in T20Is

123* Shubman Gill vs NZ Ahmedabad 2023

122* Virat Kohli vs Afg Dubai 2022

118 Rohit Sharma vs SL Indore 2017

Stat Alert 🚨- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is 💪👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8cNZdcPIpF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

His first fifty came off 35 balls and the next off just 19 balls, which shows the acceleration in the second half of his knock. It was a knock Gill is going to remember for a long time.

Meanwhile, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. Ishan Kishan departed early for one off three balls. Gill started off well before taking the back seat when Rahul Tripathi went berserk and Suryakumar Yadav did their thing, but after those two departed, the opener stepped on the accelerator.