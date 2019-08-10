The World Cup had gone but the middle order puzzle is far away from being solved and it might haunt the Indian team in the ongoing five-match ODI series against West Indies. Despite topping the league standings in the WC 2019, 45 minutes of ordinary cricket cost Team India a place in the final of the showpiece event. The majority of the blame goes to the undecisive middle-order which faltered when it mattered the most against a quality Kiwi pace attack. But it seems like former Aussie spinner – Brad Hogg has the answer to end Men in Blue’s never-ending woes when it comes to dealing with a stable middle-order. Hogg has firmly pushed Shubman Gill’s case for selection in the national squad.

Youngster Shubhman Gill has been in tremendous form lately, which reflected through his unbeaten knock of 204 runs against West Indies A in the unofficial Test. Gill has been in tremendous form and is scoring heaps of runs at will ever since the MSK Prasad-led selection panel ignored him in all the formats for the ongoing Windies tour. The 19-year-old scripted a new record recently by smashing a double century against West Indies A in the unofficial Test and has once again reminded the selectors about his pedigree.

Righty-o, Shubman Gill. Very talented cricketer, very young cricketer. Should he have been over in the West Indies playing for India? He’s not been picked in either limited-overs squad. Thoughts? Opinions? That’s on this episode of #HoggsVlog. pic.twitter.com/bK20dwujOJ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 6, 2019

Shubman Gill, another double century to his name overnight. Has to be a late inclusion in the One Day squad with India looking to solidify their middle order. Get the junior in. #INDvWI #WIvIND — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 9, 2019



Without an inch of doubt, Gill has easily emerged as the star of the tour for the visitors and the ‘Man of the Series’ award in the ODI series further solidify that claim.

The Australian also added that Gill could be a possible option for the number 4 batting position and that he looks to be ready to take up the responsibility.

“Not many options up the top for him, I reckon he can handle number 4,” Hogg further added.

The young man had earlier expressed his disappointment for not being included in any of the India squads despite being scoring consistently for India A.

“I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I’ll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors,” Gill said.