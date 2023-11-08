Home

Shubman Gill Dethrones Babar Azam As No. 1 ODI Batter In ICC Rankings

Shubman Gill has over taken Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the ICC ODI ranking and has become the new number 1 ODI batter.

Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Indian opener Shubman Gill has overtaken Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the ICC ODI ranking and has become the new number 1 ODI batter. The young Indian gun dethroned the Babar in the latest released ICC Rankings. Gill has become the fourth Indian batter in history after legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli to reach the pinnacle of ICC ODI rankings.

Gill notched up the scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 in the clash against South Africa. He has scored a total of 219 runs from just six innings in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Babar Azam has dropped from his number 1 spot after 951 days.

Babar Azam is yet to have an impressive outing in the tournament. He has only scored 282 runs in 8 matches. He suffered a drop of six rating points and fell below Gill into the second spot and his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ODI batter came to an end.

The latest rankings have been good for the Men in Blue. Apart from Gill taking the top spot, the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has taken a jump to the fourth spot in the ODI rankings, whereas, the pacer Mohammed Siraj has regained the top spot in ODI bowling rankings.

Four Indian bowlers have made their way into the top 10 rankings now. Siraj on the first spot, Kuldeep Yadav on the fourth, Jasprit Bumrah on the 8th, and Mohammed Shami on the 10th. Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj has made a jump to the second spot below Siraj.

The ODI World Cup 2023 is in its final stage with Team India, South Africa, and Australia already qualifying for the semi-finals. There is one spot remaining in the top four for which both New Zealand and Pakistan would be contesting. Afghanistan still have a chance to make it into the top four but it would be really difficult after their loss against five-time champions Australia.

