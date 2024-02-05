Home

Sports

Shubman Gill Did Not Break Into His Customary Century Celebration At Vizag During 2nd Test vs England; Here’s WHY!

Shubman Gill Did Not Break Into His Customary Century Celebration At Vizag During 2nd Test vs England; Here’s WHY!

Shubman Gill usually bows after scoring a century in a way to thank the crowd, but there was nothing of that kind on Sunday. Instead it was a modest celebration from Gill after he reached the milestone.

Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

Vizag: With England needing 332 to win, the second Test at Vizag is far from over. For India to set up a mammoth target, it took a lot of effort from young Shubman Gill. The young Indian cricketer hit his third Test century and with that ensured that India got to a good enough total to challenge England. Gill hit 104, but what surprised us all was that the young batter did not break into his customary century celebration. He usually bows after scoring a century in a way to thank the crowd, but there was nothing of that kind on Sunday. Instead it was a modest celebration from Gill after he reached the milestone.

Trending Now

“It felt good. I just thought the job was not done for the team. So, that’s why it was a little mellowed celebration,” he said while speaking to the press after the day’s play.

You may like to read

Claiming that it was not a wicket where one can hit on the rise, Gill also went on to reveal that it was a decent wicket to bat on. He said one has to apply himself and stay switched on all the time as the odd one is turning and keeping low.

“I think so (getting pulled up by his father for that shot that got him out). I’ll get to know once I get back to the hotel but I think so. He comes for most of my games, there’s no such pressure. I think it’s 70-30 at the moment. Morning session will be key. We’ve seen there is moisture in the morning and help for fast bowlers and spinners,” Gill said at stumps.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.