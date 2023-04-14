Home

Shubman Gill Will Dominate World Cricket For The Next Decade: Matthew Hayden

New Delhi: There’s never a dull match in Indian Premier League the Incredible stage of IPL witnessed the fifth consecutive match going down the wire as the contest between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans only got decided on the second-last ball of the match.

In what looked like an easy run chase for a star-studded Gujarat Titans batting line-up, the defending champions suffered a late jitter in Mohali. However, ‘ice cool’ Rahul Tewatia and seasoned campaigner David Miller finished the game for their team.

Praising the duo of Miller and Tewatia – who finished several games from tight situations for Gujarat Titans in their debut season, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said the duo continue to prove their importance for the team.

Speaking to Star Sports, Cricket Live Show, Doull said, “David Miller and Rahul Tewatia are the guys who get the job done for Gujarat Titans whenever there’s a requirement. They did for GT in TATA IPL 2022 and repeating the same in 2023.”

Young GT opener Shubman Gill, meanwhile slammed his second fifty of TATA IPL 2023 and played a sublime knock of 67 off 49 deliveries. Gill – who was disappointed to have not finished the game for his team in the end – garnered a lot of praise from former Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden.

Speaking to Star Sports, Cricket Live Show, Matthew Hayden said, “Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in this run chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack, and Shubman Gill did just that. Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He’s such a class player and he’s going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so

After the west, the IPL bandwagon moves to the east where a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders host an upbeat Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

KKR must be brimming with confidence after Rinku Singh pulled off a heist against Gujarat in Ahmedabad earlier this week. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer – who smashed five consecutive sixes against fellow state teammate Yash Dayal in the final over – will be the cynosure of all eyes.

Lauding Rinku Singh for playing a knock for the ages, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated the left-handed batter for re-kindling the hopes of several young and aspiring cricketers in the country.

“Rinku has reignited energy in several young players like him. He has given the confidence that if he can achieve this feat, then it is not impossible for others to showcase their talent on the biggest stage. He is the Incredible Player in this Incredible Cricket League. It has created an unforgettable moment in the game.”

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar hailed Rinku Singh for his superlative feat in Ahmedabad and credited the Aligarh cricketer for his hard work and dedication.

Speaking to Star Sports, Cricket Live Show, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Hard work paid for Rinku Singh because you cannot hit five sixes in a row under pressure. There are things going through your mind, and the crowd not behind you in an away game makes the job harder. Still, he was being able to do that, it speaks volumes about his mental fortitude.”

