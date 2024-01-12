Home

Shubman Gill Faces Heat Following Terrible Mix-up With Rohit Sharma at Mohali

Ind vs Af, 1st T20I: Claiming that partnerships are all about trust, Doull reckoned once Rohit had called, Gill should have gone.

Mohali: India's batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mohali, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI01_11_2024_000308A)

Mohali: Shubman Gill was at the receiving end following the terrible mix-up on Thursday that led to the runout of India captain Rohit Sharma during the first T20I at Mohali versus Afghanistan. Gill was guilty of ball-watching and not respond to Rohit’s call. What eventually happened was that Rohit was left stranded and he was runout off the second ball. Young Gill faced the heat as former cricketer Simon Doull criticised him.

“Batting in partnerships is all about trust. And you trust someone until they misuse that trust. Shubman Gill trusts Rohit Sharma first and foremost, and doesn’t turn around to look where the ball has gone. He (Rohit) makes it home comfortably. And that’s the problem here. Rohit has called yes. Way before that, and he (Gill) should have gone. And he’s telling him now. Can’t repeat what he said because it’s not very nice. But Rohit Sharma is absolutely spot on and in the right,” Doull, the former New Zealand quick, said.

Not just Doull, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta echoed the same sentiments as he too felt Gill was at fault.

“If the ball has gone behind you, you’ve got to trust your partner. You can’t be looking at the ball. That’s the starting point. That’s where you start, and then you obviously build that trust over the years. Playing with each other, you build that trust. And then you lose it very quickly too when you get run out a few times. In the history of the game, there’ve been quite a few runners you don’t want to trust,” said Dasgupta.

