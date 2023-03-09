Home

Shubman Gill Finally Breaks Silence On Reports Of Having Crush On Rashmika Mandanna

Shubman Gill denied confessing his crush on the Pushpa actress stating he is unaware of having said anything on the matter on any media interaction.

Rashmika Mandanna and Shubman Gill. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: More than cricket, star Indian opener Shubman Gill has been making the headlines recently for all of-field reasons. A couple of days back, media reports suggested that Gill had confessed to having a crush on actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Reacting to the news, Gill rubbished all reports by commenting on an Instagram post that said the Indian cricketer has confessed his liking for the Pushpa actress during a media interaction. “Which media interaction was this, that I myself don’t know anything about,” Gill wrote.

For the unknown, Gill is also rumoured to be dating actress Sara Ali Khan after the duo were spotted together a couple of times. Meanwhile, Gill is likekly to be in the Indian playing XI for the fourth and final Test against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Lol he commented 😂 shubman Gill has no crush on Rashmika @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/MUFokhdobu — Shakila (@Shakila3335) March 6, 2023

The right-hander has been in top form recently in white-ball cricket. Gill, who won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, scored a double ton and a century against New Zealand in ODIs at home earlier this year.

Despite that, Gill was benched in the first two Tests against Australia, attracting several criticisms on the Indian team management. He finally got a chance in the third Test in Indore although in a losing encounter.

With the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot on the line, Gill is likely to retain his place in the playing XI in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad starting on Thursday. India need to win the fourth Test against Australia to qualify for the final.

If India fail to win the final Test, they will have to depend on the outcome of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series. Australia have already qualified for the WTC final that will be played at The Oval from June 7-11.

