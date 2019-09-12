India vs South Africa: 20-year-old Shubman Gill’s hard work has finally paid dividends as he got a maiden Test call as BCCI announced a 15 member squad for Test series against South Africa. Gill has been playing for India A and has been among the runs, that is what caught the selector’s eye and he got roped in. The Punjab-born stroke maker has been in ominous touch, he got a double hundred in West Indies and recently got 90 against South Africa A. Gill has also been in good form in the domestic circuit and that has helped him earn a Test call-up.

Here is how fans hailed BCCI for picking the young gun:

Tweeps are excited because of Virat’s tweet and that #BCCI is expected to announce Indian squad for three-match Test series against South Africa today. #IndvSA. Hopefully there isn’t much except Hitman and Shubman Gill making it in Test Squad. Lets wait. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) September 12, 2019

Main takeaways from selection: K L Rahul loses place, Shubman Gill included in squad, Rohit Sharma will open — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 12, 2019

Rohit Sharma to open in Test series versus South Africa. Maiden call-up in Test squad for Shubman Gill #INDvSA — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) September 12, 2019

KL Rahul drooped. Shubman Gill in https://t.co/SSXIpBh48f — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) September 12, 2019

No KL Rahul in the squad means Rohit Sharma will get his tenth opportunity to find a place in the Test XI, this time as opener. Excited for Shubman Gill too – who has an average of 70 since 2018. https://t.co/Phtcm8vMGA — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 12, 2019

The talks of Gill should be picked was doing the rounds for some time now. This was inevitable one feels. It will be a great opportunity for Gill to show the world what he can bring to the table. He is highly-rated in the domestic circuit and has come up the ranks.