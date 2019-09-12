India vs South Africa: 20-year-old Shubman Gill’s hard work has finally paid dividends as he got a maiden Test call as BCCI announced a 15 member squad for Test series against South Africa. Gill has been playing for India A and has been among the runs, that is what caught the selector’s eye and he got roped in. The Punjab-born stroke maker has been in ominous touch, he got a double hundred in West Indies and recently got 90 against South Africa A. Gill has also been in good form in the domestic circuit and that has helped him earn a Test call-up.
Here is how fans hailed BCCI for picking the young gun:
ALSO READ: Gill Receives Maiden Call-Up, KL Rahul Dropped as BCCI Announces 15-Member Virat Kohli-Led India Squad For 3-Test Series Against South Africa
The talks of Gill should be picked was doing the rounds for some time now. This was inevitable one feels. It will be a great opportunity for Gill to show the world what he can bring to the table. He is highly-rated in the domestic circuit and has come up the ranks.