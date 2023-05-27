Home

Shubman Gill Gets Sachin Tendulkar Masterclass During GT vs MI Qualifier 2 | See Viral Photo

Gill played a sensational 129 off 60 balls innings which helped GT to reach 233 runs after 20 overs. This win also meant that Gujarat entered the final of the IPL for the second consecutive time and will now face MS Dhoni-led CSK in Sunday's title clash at the same venue.

Tendulkar, Gill Share Single Frame After GT's 62-Run Win Over MI - Pic Goes Viral

Chennai: Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill was spotted having chats with cricket great Sachin Tendulkar after Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

During the match, Sachin Tendulkar was spotted having a chat with Gill and the photo went viral on social space, here is the photo:

Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/Tk5Y2aImE4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023

This was Gill’s second consecutive century in this season of IPL. Earlier, in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore the GT opener scored 104* runs to anchor the innings for his franchise.

The opener is in lethal form as he is currently the highest run getter of IPL 2023 scoring 851 runs in 16 matches followed by RCB captain Faf du Plessis’ 730 runs.

The batter just one ton away for equaling Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler’s record of four century in a season.

Gujarat Titans made their IPL debut on 2022 and won their inaugural season now the franchise will face CSK for the final in the same venue where they played 2023’s opener clash.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 233/3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 129, B Sai Sudharsan 43; Piyush Chawla 1/45) beat Mumbai Indians 171 in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Tilak Varma 43; Mohit Sharma 5/10, Rashid Khan 2/33) by 62 runs.

