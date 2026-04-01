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Shubman Gill hails THIS star despite Gujarat Titans loss to Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, he is...

Shubman Gill hails THIS star despite Gujarat Titans’ loss to Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, he is…

Shubman Gill lauds a star player after Gujarat Titans' loss to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. Take a look and read the full story.

Shubman Gill praises a star player

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans. PBKS defeated GT by 3 wickets.

Shubman Gill praises Ashok Sharma for great bowling performance

Despite losing the match, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Shubman Gill praised star player and one of the finest pacers, Ashok Sharma, who performed brilliantly for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings.

In the match against PBKS, he impressed the cricket fans with his different bowling variations. He kept bowling at a speed of 140–145 kph, which created massive trouble for Punjab batters. Not only this, he also bowled slower ones. Skipper Shubman Gill showed faith in him and gave him the 18th over of the game as well, which went for just five runs with his maiden IPL wicket as Marco Jansen. “He bowled pretty well up front and I think in the back,” Shubman Gill said.

“He’s definitely someone that I think as he keeps playing more matches and keeps getting more experience he’ll be very valuable for us.”

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“He’s someone who works very hard on his game and he’s a pretty good fielder for us. And I actually met him during the camp a couple of months ago and I was very impressed by the way he was bowling with the new ball as well. Hopefully he’ll get a chance in some of the matches to show some of his skills with the new ball,” he added.

Ashok Sharma takes key wicket on IPL debut

One of Ashok’s slower balls helped him take the wicket of Jansen, who hit the ball straight to Gill at cover.

After that wicket, PBKS were in trouble at seven wickets down and needed 16 runs from the last two overs.

However, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett stayed calm and finished the match for the team.

Ashok ended his spell with 1 wicket for 31 runs in three overs.

GT assistant coach Parthiv Patel lauds Ashok

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel also praised Ashok Sharma as he said, “He is exciting, there is no doubt about it.”

“We’ve seen the way he bowled in [the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy]. He has pace. And he has the character also,” he added.

“The first two overs he went for runs but he came back to bowl the crucial 18th over, so he has that character. He’s a proper athlete. So we’re quite excited about Ashok Sharma,” he concluded.

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