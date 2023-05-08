Home

Shubman Gill Hails Wriddhiman Saha After GT Beat LSG in IPL 2023 Match | WATCH

IPL 2023: Following the win, Gill hailed Saha in a clip shared by the Titans.

GT vs LSG IPL 2023, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill (94* off 51 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43 balls) came up with the goods on Sunday for the Gujarat Titans, who closing in on a playoff berth. Gill and Saha stitched a breathtaking 142-run stand to put the Titans on top against the Super Giants. Following the win, Gill hailed Saha in a clip shared by the Titans.

“He is such a phenomenal guy,” Shubman said in a video posted by the Gujarat Titans.

“Looking at the way he keeps, he bats, it’s just great to see someone putting in so much effort for the team, day in and day out. This was just the result of the hard work that he has been putting in,” he said.

“It was a great win for us. We’ve been playing our best cricket in the past three or four matches,” he added.

“I think the intent was always there, it was only coming together at the right moment. With the kind of batting line-up that we have and the kind of practice and process that we’ve been going through, this kind of performance was just around the corner,” he concluded.

With eight wins from 11 games, the Titans have almost qualified for the playoff. The Titans would look to successfully defend their title. Gujarat plays Mumbai next on May 12 in Mumbai.

