New Delhi: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag gave Kolkata Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill some valuable advice to become a successful batsman. Shubman is counted amongst the potential future superstars of Indian cricket. The stylish opener has already played 8 Test matches for India.

The 20-year-old returned to form with a scintillating 48-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Shubman went through a tough phase in the first leg of IPL 2021 but during Monday's knock, he looked confident with his approach.

The flamboyant batsman hit six boundaries and a maximum against RCB in the 93-run chase to set the platform for a huge win.

After the match, Sehwag said that the KKR opener should bat freely and attack the loose ball without thinking much.

“Shubman Gill should bat freely, no matter what the situation is. He shouldn’t be bothered about runs. There are 9 batsmen behind him, hence, he shouldn’t think much. If he gets a loose ball, hit it big and of not, just tap it and get a single,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The veteran opener further hailed Shubman and said he has more abilities than some of the greats of cricket.

“He has more ability than several greats of the game. The players from older generations had a stronger mindset which led them to success. If Gill wants to be a successful batter, he needs to work on his mindset,” he added.

Sehwag claims that T20 cricket is more about the mindset as the batsman should have the confidence to hit the ball for a six without having any fear of getting out.

“T20 cricket isn’t a format where you score ball-to-ball. You do that in the longer formats where a strike rate of 50 is considered decent. But this format is meant to bat like this. No need to take pressure while batting. You just go and start hitting. If you connect then you are a match-winner and if couldn’t, then no worries, someone else will do that.

“It is not about the skill but mindset. It’s most important because if you have that kind of mindset, how would you play? Batsmen do have skill to hit a six but doubt in their mind and fear of getting out stops them from going for it,” Sehwag said.