Shubman Gill is in great form as he slammed 576 runs in his 13 matches of the current season of the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa lavished praise on Shubman Gill after his maiden IPL ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 23-old year batter is in great form as he slammed 576 runs in his 13 matches of the current season of the Indian Premier League. In 2023 Gill has smashed six centuries across competitions – three of those came in ODIs, including a record double ton against New Zealand, one in T20Is, and one in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Fans already started hailing the opener and claiming that he is the true successor of Kohli for Indian cricket. Uthappa also believes that he has the potential of becoming someone as big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar.

“I definitely see him having the potential of becoming someone as big as Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. I certainly think he has got the stuff. He is a phenomenal player who is in exceptional form and is playing some exceptional cricket at the moment,” he told Hindustan Times.

Uthappa also added Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal to the conversation, predicting the two youngsters to be the next big thing of Indian cricket. He said: “I feel and believe personally that Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two next big things of Indian cricket.”

