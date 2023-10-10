Shubman Gill Hospitalised, Likely to Miss ODI World Cup Clash vs Pakistan – REPORT

Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill has not travelled with the team to Delhi.

Chennai: In what may come as a big setback for the Indian side, opener Shubman Gill, who is suffering from dengue, may miss the much-awaited game versus Pakistan in Ahmedabad. As per a report on Cricbuzz, he has been admitted in a hospital in Chennai. This is not good news for the Indian cricket team. Gill missed the opener versus Australia and is set to miss the game against Afghanistan as well. The World No. 2-ranked ODI batter has been suffering from dengue since the Indian cricket team arrived in Chennai. He has not travelled with the team to Delhi for the clash versus Afghanistan.

“Medical advice given to the team management is to avoid flying when the platelet count is down. Earlier on Monday, the BCCI issued a statement confirming that Gill will not be available for the Delhi game,” the Cricbuzz report stated.

“The India opener was admitted to Kaveri Hospital on Monday morning and is currently under the care of medical specialists at the facility. Dr. Rizwan Khan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doctor who has been traveling with the team, is also attending to the young opener, who missed India’s first World Cup game against Australia on Sunday,” the report added.

