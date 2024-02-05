Home

Sports

Shubman Gill INJURED, India Batter Will Not Take Field on Day 4 at Vizag vs England

Ind vs Eng: Gill, who is a good slip fielder, would surely be missed and now it would be interesting to see if he can recover in time for the third Test.

Vizag: In what could be called as a bad piece of news for the Indian side in the ongoing Test series versus England, young Shubman Gill has picked up an injury and will not take the field on Day 4 at Vizag in the 2nd Test. Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. Yet, he came out to bat on the third day and hit a brilliant century to put India on top. Gill, who is a good slip fielder, would surely be missed and now it would be interesting to see if he can recover in time for the third Test.

