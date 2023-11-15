Home

Sports

Shubman Gill INJURED? India Opener Retires Hurt After 65-Ball 79 During IND vs NZ S/F – PICS

Shubman Gill INJURED? India Opener Retires Hurt After 65-Ball 79 During IND vs NZ S/F – PICS

Ind vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: What we understand is that he 'retired hurt' due to excessive heat at the Wankhede.

Shubman Gill Retires Hurt (Image: X Screengrab)

Mumbai: India opener Shubman Gill was in sublime touch on Wednesday against New Zealand at the Wankhede in the semi-final of the ongoing ODI World Cup. Gill was on 79* off 65 balls when he had to retire hurt. What we understand is that he ‘retired hurt’ due to excessive heat at the Wankhede. In all probability, he will come out to bat again if the situation arrives. Gill was striking the ball well and got India off to a good start with captain Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer walked into the middle in the 21st over after Gill left the ground. Here are the pictures of Gill retiring hurt at the Wankhede.

Trending Now

Shubman Gill has suffered cramps and he is retiring hurt on 79*(65). Captain Rohit Sharma indicated from the dressing room to not put it under further stress for now. So sad to see 💔 pic.twitter.com/4nAL5CJmmd — Oxygen X (@imOxYoX18) November 15, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.