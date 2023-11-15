Top Recommended Stories

Shubman Gill INJURED? India Opener Retires Hurt After 65-Ball 79 During IND vs NZ S/F – PICS

Ind vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: What we understand is that he 'retired hurt' due to excessive heat at the Wankhede. 

Updated: November 15, 2023 3:52 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill Retires Hurt (Image: X Screengrab)

Mumbai: India opener Shubman Gill was in sublime touch on Wednesday against New Zealand at the Wankhede in the semi-final of the ongoing ODI World Cup. Gill was on 79* off 65 balls when he had to retire hurt. What we understand is that he ‘retired hurt’ due to excessive heat at the Wankhede. In all probability, he will come out to bat again if the situation arrives. Gill was striking the ball well and got India off to a good start with captain Rohit Sharma. Shreyas Iyer walked into the middle in the 21st over after Gill left the ground. Here are the pictures of Gill retiring hurt at the Wankhede.

