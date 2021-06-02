Young Shubman Gill has certainly made an impact with the bat and has more or less cemented his place at the top of the order in red-ball cricket as of now. Gill, who is expected to play a huge role for India in the England tour, has upped his fitness game recently. India’s fielding coach R. Sridhar, who has closely worked with Gill and has seen his development reckoned he is the ‘most complete’ athlete. Also Read - WTC Final - Ravichandran Ashwin Names Rishabh Pant as 'Special Player' Ahead of India's Tour of England

Sridhar feels that he is slim, tall, runs fast, and has got good eye coordination, attributes that make a good athlete.

"Talking of Shubman, I feel he is the most complete athlete I have seen. He is slim, tall, runs fast, and has good hand-eye coordination," Sridhar told The Times of India.

He was also asked if the Indian team would be underprepared compared to New Zealand who would play a couple of Tests against England in the lead up to the much-awaited World Test Championship final.

“I do not think not having game time is a worry at all. I feel being underprepared could work in favour because our players would be more than ready mentally. It is akin to playing with an injury – who begin to concentrate more and are more alert from the word go. I am sure the players are keeping themselves fit during this period of quarantine and would be fresh for the WTC Final,” he added.

The WTC final will take place on June 18 at Southampton. Virat Kohli & Co are scheduled to board the UK-bound flight on June 2. They would reach London on the following day. The Indian team will undergo a 10-day quarantine period in the UK.