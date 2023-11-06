Home

Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan Celebrate Best Fielder Medal With Rohit Sharma – WATCH

Ind vs SA: Celebrations were wild after India captain Rohit Sharma received the best fielder in the dressing-room medal.

Gill, Kishan Celebrate With Rohit (Image: X Screengrab)

Kolkata: Celebrations were wild after India captain Rohit Sharma received the best fielder in the dressing-room medal on Sunday. India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a World Cup game to maintain their unbeaten streak. Despite the Indian win, it was the celebration that stole the show. After the camera stopped at Rohit and the team realised he had won it, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were all over the India captain in a heartwarming moment. Here is the clip shared by the BCCI that is now going viral on social space.

Warning ⚠️ No “Bugs” were harmed in the making of this video 😉 We had a new contender and a new winner this time 🏅 in the City of Joy Any guesses 🤔 #TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSA WATCH 🎥🔽 – By @28anand — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2023

Entering the Eden Gardens after a run of seven successive wins by his team, Kohli was up against an in-form and ambitious South African side seeking to shed the choker’s tag and win its maiden World Cup title.

But, by the time the game got over, South Africa were left bruised and battered after being bowled out for 83 in 27.1 overs as India consolidated its top place in the pecking order, with Kohli finally matching Tendulkar after the whole country waited for weeks in anticipation.

Attempting to steel the thunder from Kohli was Ravindra Jadeja, who ended with excellent figures of 5/33.

Set an imposing target of 327 after Kohli’s 121-ball 101 not out, Shreyas Iyer’s fluent 87-ball 77 and some fireworks towards the end by Suryakumar Yadav and Jadeja, the Proteas crumbled like a pack of cards.

India captain Rohit Sharma also deserves special mention for his 24-ball 40, putting South Africa on the back foot straightaway with his attacking intent.

When the Proteas’ turn to bat came, the pitch remained pretty much the same but the Indian bowling was again at a different level altogether, running through the side with the same relentlessness and potency they have been doing through the tournament.

