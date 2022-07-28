Trinidad: Wasim Jaffer has done it again, this time with a scene from an iconic Bollywood film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. After Shubman Gill hit a classy 98* off 98 balls against West Indies in the third and final ODI, Jaffer explained the current situation of the opener’s conundrum that the management has to deal with. With Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad there as hopefuls for the third opener’s slot ahead of the West Indies ODIs, Shubman Gill has now thrown his hat in the ring for that position and as per Jaffer’s meme has walked away with the prize.Also Read - Shubman Gill's MONSTROUS 104-m Six Sends Ball Out of Stadium; Watch Viral VIDEO

Gill was the man of the match and series in the recently concluded ODI series. He scored 202 runs at an average of over 100 to make a strong case for himself ahead of the upcoming ICC events.

Here is the viral meme used by Jaffer:

“Was hoping to get a hundred, but that (rain) was not under my control. Was very disappointed how I got out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and let the instincts take over. I wanted only one more over, was hoping for that. The wicket played fantastically in all the three games. The ball was gripping a bit after 30 overs. Happy with my performance,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are considered as the number one opening pair and the others are being looked at as their back-up. Rohit was on a holiday following the UK tour, while KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Windies tour due to Covid.