Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan’s BROMANCE Pictures During India’s Training Session Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Goes VIRAL

WTC Final 2023: The bonhomie they share was on display as ICC shared a few pictures. In the pictures, you can see Gill and Kishan enjoying themselves in each other's company.

WTC Final 2023

London: We are roughly a little over two days away from the start of the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023 in Kennington Oval, London. While the training has been in full swing for both teams, it was the bromance between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan that stole the show. It is no secret that the two young cricketers are close friends. The bonhomie they share was on display as ICC shared a few pictures. In the pictures, you can see Gill and Kishan enjoying themselves in each other’s company.

Here is the post from ICC that is now going viral:

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are relaxed and ready for the #WTC23 Final! pic.twitter.com/8kgUpLwVDM — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2023

While Gill is a certainty to make the XI, for Kishan – it is doubtful. Given his good run of form recently, Gill would be one of the keys to India’s fortunes in the UK.

Meanwhile, there are whispers that Kishan has copped an injury during the training session. Kishan got hit by a rising Aniket Chowdhury delivery at the Oval nets on Sunday.

After being hit, Kishan immediately came out of the nets and was seen in some sort of concerns. The BCCI medical team quickly attended Kishan and also was seen some applying ice over the area that got hit. The doctors also bandaged the hit area on Kishan’s hand.

Kishan, who is yet to make a Test debut, was named in the India squad for WTC final after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury.

