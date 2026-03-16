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Shubman Gill joins Gujarat Titans camp as team gears up for IPL 2026 opener against Punjab Kings

Shubman Gill joins Gujarat Titans camp as team gears up for IPL 2026 opener against Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill joins the squad ahead of IPL 2026, with GT set to start their campaign against Punjab Kings before hosting Rajasthan Royals on April 4.

Shubman Gill joins Gujarat Titans camp as team gears up for IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has joined the camp as the team starts preparations for the 19th edition of IPL 2026 season.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to begin their campaign with an away match against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on March 31. The Gill-led side will then head back to Ahmedabad for their first home fixture against Rajasthan Royals, which schedule for April 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT will also play two more away fixtures in the opening phase of the tournament, against Delhi Capitals on April 8 and Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.

Tickets for Gujarat Titans go live

Tickets for Gujarat Titans home matches are currently available on BookMyShow, the team’s official ticketing partner, as well as on the Titans FAM app, allowing fans to secure their seats ahead of the season.

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Since their debut season in IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans have emerged as one of the competition’s most consistent sides, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and lifting the title in their debut campaign.

BCCI unveiled the schedule for the first phase of the Indian Premier League 2026, which is set to start from March 28 to April 12. The complete schedule for the 19th edition of IPL 2026 will be revealed later, as three states are set to hold Assembly elections during this period and the final fixtures will depend on the announcement of the poll dates.

Defending champion RCB will take on SRH in opening match of IPL 2026

The much awaited 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will start with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has secured official clearance from the Karnataka government to stage Indian Premier League matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The approval came after a meeting involving KSCA representatives, the state’s Home Minister, and an expert panel that assessed the safety arrangements and infrastructure upgrades at the stadium. KSCA’s official spokesperson, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, stated that the government gave the green light after reviewing the safety-related improvements carried out at the venue.

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