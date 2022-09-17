New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 winning team Gujarat Titans, on Saturday, posted a cryptic tweet suggesting that Shubman Gill and the franchise have parted ways. The franchise wished the 23-year-old cricketer “All the very best” on his future.Also Read - Punjab Kings Appoint Trevor Bayliss As Head Coach

It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!#AavaDe — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 17, 2022

