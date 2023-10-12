Home

Sports

Shubman Gill Likely to Resume Training Today in Ahmedabad Ahead of Ind vs Pak ODI WC 2023 Match

Shubman Gill Likely to Resume Training Today in Ahmedabad Ahead of Ind vs Pak ODI WC 2023 Match

India vs Pakistan: India opener Gill missed the first two WC game due to dengue.

Shubman Gill to Miss Game vs PAK

Delhi: Amid all the speculation over Shubman Gill’s availability for the Pakistan ODI World Cup game on Saturday, there is finally some good news. As per a media report, Gill reached Ahmedabad last night and will start training today. This also means that he is recovering well and could be fit for the high-octane game against Pakistan.

Trending Now

“Gill took the evening flight from Chennai yesterday and reached Ahmedabad last night. He is now likely to hit the ground today and we will then see how the body reacts to physical activity. There is going to be no rush, one step at a time,” a source close to developments told CricketNext.

You may like to read

Shubman Gill Health Update – “Medical advice given to the team management is to avoid flying when the platelet count is down. Earlier on Monday, the BCCI issued a statement confirming that Gill will not be available for the Delhi game,” an Cricbuzz report had stated earlier.

Medical Update: Shubman Gill – “The India opener was admitted to Kaveri Hospital on Monday morning and is currently under the care of medical specialists at the facility. Dr. Rizwan Khan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doctor who has been traveling with the team, is also attending to the young opener, who missed India’s first World Cup game against Australia on Sunday,” the report added.

Gill’s absence is matter of concern for India as he is not only the man in form but has been providing the Men in Blue side with good starts throughout the year. Something that was clearly missing from the Indian innings yesterday. Both Kishan and Rohit got out without opening their account.

India’s Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

ICC World Cup 2023 India Schedule 2023

India vs Afghanistan – October 11

India vs Pakistan – October 14

India vs Bangladesh – October 19

India vs New Zealand – October 22

India vs England – October 29

India vs Sri Lanka – November 2

India vs South Africa – November 5

India vs Netherlands – November 12

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES