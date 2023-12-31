Home

Shubman Gill Looks Back In 2023, Sets Goals For New Year

After a spectacular 2023, Shubman Gill is now focused on 2024 and make the most out of it too.

Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill looked back on his journey in 2023 and shared his goals for the upcoming year through his latest Instagram. The star opening batter had a terrific 2023, he hit an ODI double ton and became the youngest batter to do so and even won the IPL Orange cap. He also became the new Gujarat Titans captain after Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians.

“Exactly a year ago, I put it out into the universe. With 2023 coming to an end, the year has been full of experiences, some great fun, and other great learnings. The end of the year didn’t go as planned, but I can proudly say we came ever so close to our goals, giving everything we had. The coming year brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hopefully, we’ll get closer to our goals in 2024. I hope all of you find love, joy, and strength in everything you do,” Shubman Gill captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

2023 has been a breakout year for Gill, where he made 1584 ODI runs at an average of 63.36 and a strike rate of 105.45. He also made 312 runs in 13 innings in T20Is, at an average of 26 and strike-rate of 145.11, apart from being the leading run-getter in IPL 2023.

But in Tests, it has been a different story altogether for Gill, as he made 258 runs in six Tests at an average of 28.66. His lone Test century this year came against Australia in the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy series game on a flat Ahmedabad pitch in March, with the match ending in a draw.

Now 1-0 behind in the two-game series, India will commence their 2024 run through the second Test match against South Africa, which starts on January 3 at Newlands in Cape Town, and Shubman Gill would like a spectacular start to his year.

The Indian side will need a lot of runs from his bat in order to bounce back in this series and end it on a winning note. He will also be a crucial asset for the side in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2023

