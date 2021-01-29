Former Australia cricketer hailed India batting sensation Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for their impressive shown Down Under. Shubman and Pant both played a monumental role in India’s massive series win in Australia as they played crucial knocks in the second innings of the Brisbane Test. Also Read - ICC World Test Championship 2021: Pakistan Pip South Africa to Take 5th Spot After Karachi Test Win, Virat Kohli-Led India Continue to Dominate No.1 Position Ahead of New Zealand

Hussey talked about the performances of the Indian players during the tour and said Shubman looks like a real player for the future of India.

"There were some wonderful performances from India. I think Gill's innings was superb. He looks like a real player for the future of India. I love the way he goes about it. And of course, Pant played one of the most incredible innings I have seen," Michael Hussey was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Hussey said he didn’t write off India but said it was difficult to bounce back after Adelaide drubbing in the absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

“I was certainly not writing India off at the stage, but I thought it was going to be difficult to come back from that, plus their captain (Virat Kohli) was going home. And of course, Mohammad Shami was injured as well. I thought that was going to be a massive loss, but I was really buoyed by Ajinkya Rahane’s comment at the toss at the MCG Test.”

The former Aussie batsman further heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane for his captaincy which worked in India’s favor.

“He had a very positive attitude, he kept the guys nice and positive. He gave new players the opportunity and I think he got them to focus on the positive things. I think that really worked,” Hussey further said.

India will next lock horns against England in the four-match Test series starting from February 5 in Chennai. Skipper Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya have returned to India’s squad for the first two Tests.