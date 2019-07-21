India’s Tour of West Indies 2019: Emerging cricketer Shubman Gill was surprisingly not included in the Indian team for the tour of West Indies despite being considered as one of the brightest prospects to emerge in recent times. Gill made his presence felt in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), resulting in calls for his inclusion in the Indian squad for the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019.
When this did not pan out, fans expected the youngster’s inclusion for the country’s tour of West Indies without fail. However, there was a shock in store for the fans as Gill did not feature in the Indian squad for any of the three formats, resulting in many taking to Twitter to slam the BCCI.
Here is how fans slammed the decision of not picking him:
Shubman Gill is in the waiting list now since KL Rahul is back, he’ll be considered in future,’ said chief selector MSK Prasad.
India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Kohli (captain), Rohit (v-c), Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Pant (wk), Krunal, Jadeja, Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep
India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Kohli (captain), Rohit (v-c), Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Pant (wk), Jadeja, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadhav, Shami, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Navdeep
India’s squad for 2 Tests: Kohli (captain), Rahane (v-c), Agarwal, Rahul, Pujara, Vihari, Rohit, Pant (wk) Saha (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Ishant, Shami, Bumrah, Umesh