India’s Tour of West Indies 2019: Emerging cricketer Shubman Gill was surprisingly not included in the Indian team for the tour of West Indies despite being considered as one of the brightest prospects to emerge in recent times. Gill made his presence felt in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), resulting in calls for his inclusion in the Indian squad for the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2019.

When this did not pan out, fans expected the youngster’s inclusion for the country’s tour of West Indies without fail. However, there was a shock in store for the fans as Gill did not feature in the Indian squad for any of the three formats, resulting in many taking to Twitter to slam the BCCI.

Here is how fans slammed the decision of not picking him:

Very disappointed with #ShubmanGill exclusion !! This is the right time to blood him in and tell him 2023 is going to be yours !! Happy for #ShreyasIyer (Always in my XI) . Otherwise good job by the selectors !! #Bcci — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 21, 2019

Where is Shubman Gill…… Why kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey. Manish Pandey is in good form but he does not have tight technique against both spinners and pace He is not the man for bowler friendly conditions, which costs India already recently — vamC Donepudi (@Donepudivam_C) July 21, 2019

Very disappointed to saw the name of Kedar Jadhav… He should have been dropped… Shubman Gill deserved to the squad — Santhosh (Thala) (@jeevi_santhu) July 21, 2019

@BCCI What has Shubman Gill done wrong. He was part NZL tour..then why not preferred over Pandey??Why top 3, cant they be rested to give chance to youngsters like agarwal, gill. Why no new spinner in ODI? #gill #ManishPandey #INDvWI #dineshkarthik #saini #kedarjadhav — The Oldest Monk (@The_Oldest_Monk) July 21, 2019

Where is Shubman Gill ? — Karthik Shanmugam (@Karthik15katty) July 21, 2019

Shubman Gill is in the waiting list now since KL Rahul is back, he’ll be considered in future,’ said chief selector MSK Prasad.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Kohli (captain), Rohit (v-c), Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Pant (wk), Krunal, Jadeja, Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Kohli (captain), Rohit (v-c), Dhawan, Rahul, Iyer, Pandey, Pant (wk), Jadeja, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadhav, Shami, Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel, Navdeep

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Kohli (captain), Rahane (v-c), Agarwal, Rahul, Pujara, Vihari, Rohit, Pant (wk) Saha (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Ishant, Shami, Bumrah, Umesh