New Delhi: In the absence of a few big names, young Shubman Gill has made the most of his opportunities recently and that puts him as a strong contender for the third opener's spot for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite getting runs, Gill has often faced flak for his strike-rate. The classy opener has finally broken silence and hit back at his critics admitting that questions will be raised but he doesn't really care.

"I feel questions will always be raised, but I don't really care about what people are saying as long as I'm able to contribute to my team's success, and as long as I am doing what my team management and my captain expect of me," the opener batter told Telegraph India.

"I think it gives me kind of an edge in some way. But it will also be important for me to keep backing up these performances and keep being consistent, and keep scoring as many runs as possible for my team," he added.

Gill emerged as the leading run scorer from the three matches, which saw him accumulate 205 runs at an average of 102.50 in the three-match ODIs versus West Indies. He was in such good form that he almost slammed his maiden ODI ton but unfortunately was left stranded on 98 due to rain interrupting proceedings. He surely has the makings of being India’s next big batting star.

Gill would like to bring up his maiden ODI century versus Zimbabwe in the upcoming tour.