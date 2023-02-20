Home

Shubman Gill Over KL Rahul at Indore – Harbhajan Singh Predicts Ind’s Playing XI For 3rd Test vs Aus

Ind vs Aus: Rahul's scores so far in the series read 20, 17, and 1.

Gill over Rahul

Delhi: Fingers are being pointed at KL Rahul for his dismal form with the bat in the two Tests against Australia. Rahul, who was the vice-captain of the side, has been removed as Rohit Sharma’s deputy ahead of the last two Tests. Rahul’s scores so far in the series read 20, 17, and 1 and that does not justify his talent. Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons Shubman Gill will be picked over Rahul for the third Test at Indore.

“Yes because he is longer the vice-captain now. The team was just announced now and I feel the reason why he hasn’t been named the vice-captain is because Shubman Gill will be picked for the next match over KL Rahul,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“Gill has been in terrific form of late, in ODIs and T20Is. He became the super hero and I feel he will definitely get the chance. Also for Rahul, his dismissal today clearly shows that he is going through a rough time. He has a lot of quality and his a big player but his numbers could have been a lot better,” he said.

Meanwhile, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time by beating Australia in the Delhi Test by six wickets. With the win, India also strengthens their chances of making the World Test Championship final. The third Test would be played in Indore.

India would start hot favourites at Indore’s Holkar stadium having taken a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Interesting to see if the side tinkers with the winning combination.

