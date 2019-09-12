Hard work and truckloads of runs in domestic circuit eventually paid off rich dividends for a young batsman – Shubman Gill who received his maiden call-up for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, beginning on October 2. On Thursday, BCCI announced the 15-member Team India squad for the Test series scheduled to be played on home soil. Out-of-form KL Rahul missed from the squad after an ordinary tour to the Caribbean islands. White-ball deputy Rohit Sharma has been retained along with in-form Hanuma Vihari.

The rest of the team remains as expected, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have held their places in the star-studded middle-order. Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant have been retained as wicketkeepers. Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja would be the three spinners have been picked for the series. Hanuma Vihari can also bowl, so in case he is required, he can roll his arms as well. The Indian team is coming off a great West Indies tour where they won all the three formats without losing a single game. India is also at the numero uno spot in the ongoing World Test Championships.

India’s squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2019

South Africa’s Test squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma (VC), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (WK), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada and Heinrich Klassen.