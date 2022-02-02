New Delhi: The series was on the line and everything boiled down to the final day at Gabba. Chasing 328 to pull off an unlikely win, India lost Rohit Sharma cheaply at the stroke of stumps on Day 4. While that was a massive setback for India, young Shubman Gill came up with the goods as he took on the Australian pacers on the final day. What was heartwarming to see as an Indian was how Gill dominated the formidable pace attack of Australia.Also Read - PSL 'Not Far Off IPL' in Terms of Quality of Cricket, Reckons Michael Vaughan

He hit 91 and missed a maiden century, but laid the foundation for an epic chase. Months after his sublime 91, Gill opened up and revealed what motivated him to play the way he did. Gill confessed it was the casual way in which Australians celebrated Rohit’s dismissal is that egged him on. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice During His Most Expensive Spell: 'Zyaada Sochna Nahi'

“It was as if they [Australians] knew the pro­cession had started. They celebrated casually. Ho gaya kaam–types [As if their work is done],” Gill said in an interview for GQ magazine. Also Read - India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports