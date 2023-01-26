Home

Sports

Shubman Gill Set For T20I Debut After Stellar Run In ODIs, Prithvi Shaw To Stay In Queue – Report

Shubman Gill Set For T20I Debut After Stellar Run In ODIs, Prithvi Shaw To Stay In Queue – Report

Shaw might only get a chance if the team management rests any of the openers during the series. Rahul Tripathi is likely to bat at number 3 while Suryakumar Yadav is confirmed to bat at number 4.

Shubman Gill Set For T20I Debut After Stellar Run In ODIs, Prithvi Shaw To Stay In Queue - ReportShubman Gill Set For T20I Debut After Stellar Run In ODIs, Prithvi Shaw To Stay In Queue - Report

New Delhi: After winning the ODI series against New Zealand, team India will play the 3-match T20I series against the same opponents but India’s regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami are being rested. In absence of Rohit, Hardik Pandya is leading India’s T20I squad against Kiwis.

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw returns to the team on the back of a series of superlative performances in domestic cricket including a record-breaking 379 against Assam in the Ranji Trophy. It’s been over a year since the 23-year-old last played for India in July 2021.

As per the reports from Times Now, Prithvi Shaw will miss the T20I series against New Zealand as Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will open the innings for India.

Hardik Pandya revealed that “Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan kicked off the proceedings in all three T20Is against Sri Lanka and they will retain their spots. “Shaw will have to wait for his opportunity as Gill has done very well and was already part of the T20 team,.” Reported times now.

“Shaw might only get a chance if the team management rests any of the openers during the series. Rahul Tripathi is likely to bat at number 3 while Suryakumar Yadav is confirmed to bat at number 4. Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar will compete for one spot.” Also Added.

Team India is currently in Ranchi as the first T20I match will be played in Ranchi on January 27, Friday. The next two T20Is will be played in Lucknow and Ahmedabad on January 29 and February 1, respectively.