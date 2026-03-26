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Shubman Gill SIGNALS fearless approach for Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026, says, We want to be a team...

Shubman Gill SIGNALS fearless approach for Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026, says, ‘We want to be a team…’

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31.

Shubman Gill SIGNALS fearless approach for Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill showcased aggressive intent ahead of IPL 2026 underlining the team’s focus on consistent performance rather than occasional brilliance. As the Titans gear up for the new campaign, Gill highlighted the importance of regularly putting up big scores and adapting to all playing conditions.

“At the end of the day, you have to score more runs than the other team. Whether it’s by four runs or 150–200 runs, the goal is to win. We are not chasing the glory of scoring 300–350 in a single match. We want to be a team that consistently scores big runs and achieves the par target for that wicket,” Gill said during a pre-season press conference conducted in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The captain also emphasized the need for adaptability, noting that the team intends to deliver strong performances regardless of venue or conditions. “We want to win matches in different conditions. We don’t want to be a team that performs only on good wickets.”

Head coach Ashish Nehra stressed that the team is determined to stay competitive in every match and under all conditions. “Like the captain just mentioned, we want to be a team that can win in any condition, in any situation, home or away,” Nehra said.

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Shubman Gill says team success comes before personal milestones

Gill emphasized that personal achievements take a backseat to the team’s overall success, keeping collective goals above individual milestones. “I am not someone who focuses too much on personal goals. Whether I play for my country or Gujarat Titans, I want the team to win. That is where my personal goal starts and ends.”

Gujarat Titans, who made their IPL debut in 2022 have established themselves as one of the league’s most reliable sides, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and clinching the title in their very first campaign.

Gill further reflected on teams consistent performance over the past few seasons, both personally and as a team. “Over the last three or four seasons, I’ve been consistent with my performances, and as a team, we have done decently well. If we continue to be consistent, I believe we can win the trophy again.”

When asked about concerns over the team’s dependence on the top order, Nehra said, “I don’t feel that the middle order was collapsing. The top three, yes, scored a lot of runs and played for around 17–18 overs. That is why the team was in a strong position after 13–14 games. Yes, it was a disappointing end to the tournament. But because those three scored so many runs, the middle order faced very few balls, which is not easy. There might have been one or two occasions in those 14 games where the No. 5 or No. 6 could have finished the game but didn’t. But it’s not an easy situation.”

Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Tom Banton, Luke Wood and Kulwant Khejroliya

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