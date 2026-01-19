Home

Sports

Shubman Gill signals MAJOR changes after Indias ODI series loss against New Zealand, says, A lot of areas need...

Shubman Gill signals MAJOR changes after India’s ODI series loss against New Zealand, says, ‘A lot of areas need…’

Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment after the do-or-die match against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

New Delhi: India captain Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment after the do-or-die match against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. Despite Virat Kohli’s superb century and half-centuries from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, India suffered a 41-runs loss as New Zealand clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing a daunting target of 338, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and Kohli brilliant ton was not enough to steady the chase. Once the former skipper was dismissed for 124, New Zealand were firmly in control, eventually sealing a memorable series victory on Indian soil.

Shubman Gill scored two fifties in the first two ODIs, but failed a score big in the third ODI despite getting a good start. Gill opened up during the post match presentation and admitted that it was disappointing to see his side fall short of its potential in such a crucial encounter.

Shubman Gill pointed out the positives from the series decider

However, Gill pointed out the positives, and reflected on Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution with the bat, while also praised Harshit Rana for adding crucial runs. Notably, the triumph marked New Zealand’s first-ever series win in India. It was also the second series defeat for Gill in his stint as India’s ODI captain, following an earlier loss in Australia, underscoring a challenging initiation for the 26-year-old in the leadership role.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“After the first match, coming here 1-1. The way we played, a bit disappointing. A lot of areas need some improvement. There are areas where we need to look back and reflect and do things better,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

“The way Virat bhai is batting, that is definitely a plus always. The way Harshit has batted in this series, batting at No.8 is not easy, but the way he stepped up and the way our fast bowlers have bowled in this series was very good,” he added.

Gill also revealed that the team in keen on working with Nitish Reddy

Gill also said that the team is keen on developing Nitish Reddy as a fast-bowling all-rounder, keeping in mind that the 2027 World Cup will be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, “Keeping the World Cup in mind and where it is going to be, we want to give Nitish Kumar Reddy opportunities, and we want to give him enough overs when he is out there. We want to see which combinations work for us,” said Gill.

Reddy, who scored his maiden half-century in the series decider against the Black Caps, also bowled eight overs, where he conceded 53 runs at an economy rate of a little more than six.

Reddy, who smashed his maiden half-century in the series decider against the Black Caps, also bowled eight overs and conceding 53 runs at an economy rate just over six.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.