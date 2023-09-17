Home

Shubman Gill SNAPPED With Beautiful Pakistani Girl Fan Draws HILARIOUS Reactions

Colombo: Young Shubman Gill received praise from all quarters after his brilliant show against Bangladesh in India’s last Asia Cup Super 4 match recently in Colombo. India may have ended up second best against Bangladesh, but Gill once again gave a glimpse of why he is rated as one of the best in the business. Apart from Gill’s batting, something else also made news and that was the stylish opener getting snapped with a Pakistani fan. The Pakistani fan has in the past claimed that she happens to be a Virat Kohli fans and is spotted often during India and Pakistan games. ‘

Here is the picture taht is gaining all the attention on social space. Take a look at the picture and a few comments:

Shubman Gill with a fan. pic.twitter.com/7wBqXdAz7B — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 16, 2023

That’s where he’s gonna lose his form. — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) September 16, 2023

Perhaps she is a famous Pakistani advertiser pic.twitter.com/tunfCiLUfj — Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) September 16, 2023

It’s his wife😭 — RealMontana (@RealonX) September 16, 2023

Daat to ese dikha ri he jese kohinooor ke sath photo khichwayi ho! — Mehwish (@MyWishIsUs) September 16, 2023

Areh yeh toh wahi Pakistani Kohli fan hain — Pallavi (@Pallavi_paul21) September 16, 2023

Now girls will cry in the comment section 😂 — Naks..! (@oyenakss) September 16, 2023

Meanwhile, India have called named Washington Sundar as a replacement for injured Axar Patel ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on September 17, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday night. All-rounder Axar suffered a left quadriceps strain during India’s Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday which the Men in Blue lost by six runs.

