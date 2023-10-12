Home

Sports

Shubman Gill Starts Pracitising Ahead Of IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Tie | See PHOTO

Shubman Gill Starts Pracitising Ahead Of IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Tie | See PHOTO

Shubman Gill Starts Pracitising Ahead Of IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Tie | See PHOTO

New Delhi: India opener Shubman Gill who was out of action due to illness has started practising with team India ahead of the arch-rivals Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The 24-year-old batter has missed both matches citing illness.

Trending Now

Shubman Gill has started the batting practice. – Great news for Team India. pic.twitter.com/lkfcNgEi1F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES