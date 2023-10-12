By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shubman Gill Starts Pracitising Ahead Of IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Tie | See PHOTO
New Delhi: India opener Shubman Gill who was out of action due to illness has started practising with team India ahead of the arch-rivals Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The 24-year-old batter has missed both matches citing illness.
Shubman Gill has started the batting practice.
– Great news for Team India. pic.twitter.com/lkfcNgEi1F
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2023
