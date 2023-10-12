Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shubman Gill Starts Pracitising Ahead Of IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Tie | See PHOTO

Shubman Gill Starts Pracitising Ahead Of IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Tie | See PHOTO

Shubman Gill Starts Pracitising Ahead Of IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Tie | See PHOTO

Updated: October 12, 2023 3:03 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

Shubman Gill Starts Pracitising Ahead Of IND vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Tie | See PHOTO

New Delhi: India opener Shubman Gill who was out of action due to illness has started practising with team India ahead of the arch-rivals Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The 24-year-old batter has missed both matches citing illness.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.