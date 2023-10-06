Home

Shubman Gill Still In Picture For India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Opener Vs Australia Despite Down With Dengue – Report

In case Shubman Gill misses out against Australia, Ishan Kishan is likely to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in Chennai on Sunday.

Shubman Gill had arrived in Chennai with the Indian team ahead of Australia clash. (Image: PTI)

Chennai: Amid speculations about Shubman Gill’s unavailability in India’s first two games in the ODI World Cup 2023 due to a suspected dengue, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly stated that the opener has not been ruled out against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

The Indian cricket fans woke up on Friday with the news of Gill suffering from dengue and is a doubtful starter for Sunday’s high-profile match against Australia. Although there is no official confirmation from the BCCI, in case, Gill misses out, Ishan Kishan could open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma.

Based on a report, Dravid said Gill is certainly feeling better and the BCCI medical is monitoring him all the time and has not ruled him against Australia. A decision on Gill will be taken after checking how the right-hander feels on Saturday.

BIG UPDATE ON SHUBMAN GILL: Coach Rahul Dravid says: Shubman is certainly feeling better. Feeling better today, medical team is monitoring. Medical team has not ruled him out (of the first game vs Australia) We will see how he feels day after tomorrow.

Courtesy @rawatrahul9… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 6, 2023

The recovery from dengue normally takes 7-10 days for a player to be match-fit again. However, if there is a significant drop in the platelet count, it could take much more time. Gill, who has scored 1,200 runs this season, has forged a successful opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma of late. If he is absent for a long period of time, it could well be a big setback for the Indian team.

