Breaking: Shubman Gill Tests Positive For Dengue; Likely To Miss ODI World Cup Match Against Australia

New Delhi: Indian opener Shubman Gill has tested positive for Dengue ahead of the ODI World Cup opener clash against Australia. The batter is likely to miss the first match due to illness. A report in Indian Express said that Gill missed the team’s net session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, is undergoing treatment after testing positive for dengue.

Shubman Gill is currently in lethal form and in his absence, KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan will likely to open for India in the first match of the ODI World Cup in Chennai.

Gill has been in superb touch for India during the first two matches of their ODI series against Australia, with the in-form opener having amassed a total of 178 runs for the series during the opening two contests.

The right-hander hit a quickfire 74 during the opening match of the series in Mohali and backed that up by scoring the sixth ODI century of his career in Indore to reach a new career-high rating on the updated list for ODI batters.

