Shubman Gill Thanks Fans For Support After Rain Plays Spoilsport at Ahmedabad | VIRAL POST

IPL 2023 Final: Gill took to social media and thanked the fans for their unwavering support despite the rain. He asked them to keep their tickets safe and return to the ground today.

Ahmedabad: Spotlight would be on Shubman Gill when he strides out to bat for one-final time in IPL 2023 on Monday. While he was supposed to do it on Sunday, rain played spoilsport and not a single ball was bowled. With fans having to go back with a broken heart, Gill took to social media and thanked the fans for their unwavering support despite the rain. He asked them to keep their tickets safe and return to the ground today.

His tweet read: “A big thank you to our fans for your unwavering support despite rain. Please keep your physical tickets safe, as we’d see you tomorrow, i.e. May 29. Keep your spirit high so that we can also give our best!”

A big thank you to our fans for your unwavering support despite rain. Please keep your physical tickets safe, as we’d see you tomorrow, i.e. May 29. Keep your spirit high so that we can also give our best! @gujarat_titans #AavaDe @IPL — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 28, 2023

On Sunday, it started raining in the evening half an hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm IST.

However, heavy spell of rain returned to force the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up.

There were some serious puddles on the covers and exposed parts of the outfield, which would have taken the groundstaff more than a hour to clear, provided the rain had stopped.

