Shubman Gill, The New Wonder Kid

Batting is something which Shubman gill loves, he puts everything in which is required of him. And the new wonder boy of Indian cricket is everyone is talking about as the next Virat Kohli.

New Delhi: Shubman Gill has hit a purple patch this year in all formats, especially in the ODI format scoring 5 hundreds in 9 months and looks in awesome form. Shubman Gills has so far scored 1230 runs in 2023 in 20 innings which also includes a double hundred at a whopping average of 72.35 at a strike rate of 105.

What makes him special that he plays on both sides of the wicket? He make’s batting looks easy and adapts to the pace of the wicket and someone one who thinks ahead of the bowler. In the last match where the ball was skidding he was waiting for the ball and playing sublime drives and pulls and today’s hundred where he used his feet more and attacking the bowlers going down the track.

All the fans will hope that this form of Shubman Gill will be ideal going in to the World Cup and he carry on in the same style in the marquee event which will help India put up big totals for the bowlers to defend it or India to chase stiff targets when batting second. This is India’s best chance of winning the World cup at home with all their batters in prime form and with the last three World Cups won by home team, India definitely start as favorites.

Written by Anish Rajan

(Anish Rajan is a Dubai-based businessman with a keen interest in cricket and the views are his personal.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

