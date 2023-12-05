Home

Shubman Gill To Follow Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Lionel Messi During Upcoming Captaincy Stint in IPL 2024 | VIDEO

Shubman Gill will lead an Indian Premier League franchise for the first time after Hardik Pandya went back to Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill opened up following his idol in terms of captaincy in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which will be played in 2024. This will be the first time that Gill will lead an IPL franchise. Earlier, Hardik Pandya used to lead the team and under his captaincy, the franchise won their maiden title beating Rajasthan Royals, and were also the finalists in the last season of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans shared a video on their ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) where Gill was asked to follow a skipper and he chose Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Argentine football skipper Lionel Messi. Here is the clip:

Captain Gill Skipper Shubman’s best quality will be his ______#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/JTwNlbkiwu — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) December 5, 2023

Gill was the highest run-getter in the last season of IPL where he scored 890 runs in 17 matches. The opening batter was also the part of Indian Cricket Team in the recently concluded ODI World Cup where he scored 354 runs.

Gill, 24, began his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 and was released by the two-time champions ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, where he was picked by Gujarat. In his first season with GT, where they won the trophy under Hardik’s leadership, Gill made 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and strike-rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries.

Gill’s previous leadership experiences have been being the deputy to skipper Prithvi Shaw during the victorious Indian campaign in the 2018 Men’s U19 World Cup in New Zealand. At the senior level, he captained India Blue in 2019-20 Duleep Trophy and India C side in Deodhar Trophy during the same season, apart from leading India-A on tour of New Zealand in 2019.

