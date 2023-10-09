Home

Sports

Shubman Gill To Miss ODI World Cup 2023 Match Against Afghanistan In Delhi

Shubman Gill To Miss ODI World Cup 2023 Match Against Afghanistan In Delhi

Shubman Gill To Miss ODI World Cup 2023 Match Against Afghanistan In Delhi

Shubman Gill

New Delhi: Shubman Gill will not be traveling the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team to Delhi for the clash against Afghanistan in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on October 11. BCCI confirmed this via media release a day after India’s 6-wicket victory over Australia.

Trending Now

“Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team,” said BCCI in their media release.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES