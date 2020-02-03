Shubman Gill’s scintillating form could land himself with a place in the Indian team. The Punjab batsman, who scored an unbeaten 204 for the India A team in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, is all set to replace the injured Rohit Sharma.

“Shubman Gill will replace injured Rohit Sharma for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand,” a report in the Indian Express quoted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday evening.

Gill’s 279-ball effort comprised 22 boundaries and four sixes.

Ganguly also revealed that the two replacements in the selection panel will be picked by the end of this month. The BCCI has sought application to replace – Chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (West Zone) — in the five-member panel.

The BCCI recently formed the new Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India players Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik. “The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month,” Ganguly said.

Among the applicants are former India players Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ameya Khurasia and Nayan Mongia.

Meanwhile, Rohit was ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand on Monday after sustaining a calf injury in the first innings of the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui. “He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions on anonymity.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, in case if Rohit is ruled out, Mayank Agarwal might be roped in as a replacement for the Mumbai batsman. However, Shubman Gill, with a double hundred in the ongoing A series Tests against New Zealand A, is also back in the mix.