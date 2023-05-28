Home

Shubman Gill Will Gobble up MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Atul Wassan Ahead of IPL 2023 Final

IPL 2023 Final: Gill had earlier hit a century against RCB to knock them out and then he repeated the feat against Mumbai.

Atul Wassan hails Shubman Gill (Image: IANS)

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening, former India cricketer Atul Wassan has heaped praise on GT opener Shubman Gill. Claiming that Gill’s next target is Dhoni’s Chennai. Gill had earlier hit a century against RCB to knock them out and then he repeated the feat against Mumbai.

“I feel Gill will gobble up the trio of Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit because the way he is batting. I feel next in line is Mahi. Even the Gujarat Titans team has looked excellent. Mumbai were in the game with Suryakumar Yadav there, but Gujarat have a good bowling depth as well. Despite coming in as a new team, they have made an impact. We had seen such formidability from CSK. Talking about Gill, he is a well grounded player. Anyone could lose focus given the money and fame in IPL, but Gill has looked composed,” he said in a conversation on ABP news.

Spotlight would be on Gill without a doubt and it would be interesting to see if he can hammer another century or not.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

